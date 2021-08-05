Interform donates handmade masks to Springdale High School

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students can start the school year with a locally-made face mask.

Interform, a nonprofit organization that employs local Congolese and Marshallese residents, donated 2,500 handmade fabric masks to Springdale High School.

Communications Coordinator Rochelle Bailey says the donation is an important step in keeping kids safe.

“It’s our top priority. Our main priority is to make sure everyone’s safe in our community and surrounding areas in Northwest Arkansas,” Bailey said. “We really feel like we’ve got a head start and kinda kicked it off, and hopefully people will follow suit.”

Interform has donated over 21,000 masks across the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

