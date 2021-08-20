Internal investigation clears Fayetteville officers after standoff, shooting on Joyce Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The two Fayetteville police officers involved in the shooting of Skylar Houston have been cleared of wrongdoing, according to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department on Friday.

Officers Jon Haydon and Chase Harris are set to return to duty on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Hadyon and Harris had been on administrative leave after their role in a standoff at the McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville on Friday, July 23.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, police had attempted to arrest Houston, 29, from his car in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force had been purchasing methamphetamine from Houston as part of an investigation.

After officers attempted to arrest him, Murphy said Houston refused to leave the vehicle and put a gun to his head, leading to a seven-hour standoff.

Houston was forced out of the vehicle with tear gas but held a gun to his own head.

Police shot him with pepper balls, but he ran toward a neighboring business and attempted to enter.

Houston was subsequently shot by police and taken into custody.

He was treated and released from a local hospital and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Friday, July 30.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett reviewed an independent investigation completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and concluded that the officers’ actions were “lawful and justified.”