International Festival celebrates different cultures of NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans gathered together Sunday to celebrate the different cultures and backgrounds of people that make up the region.

An international festival was held at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks complete with performances, food, and activities for families. The event was also a part of Welcome Week NWA, a week dedicated to celebrating the diversity of the region.

Executive Director of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Charlotte Taylor, said the festival is a great way to see all the people that make the area special.

“We have people representing all the cultures that you can find from the whole world that live here in Northwest Arkansas so its just to celebrate who we are and what makes up this region that we live in,” Taylor said.

COVID-19 vaccines were also given out at Sunday’s event.