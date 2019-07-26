International Music and Dance Festival at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Cultures and traditions from around the world were celebrated at the University of Arkansas.

The International Language Center at the university held its International Music and Dance night this evening.

Iraqi college students, Mexican and Brazilian teachers, and 40 Fulbright scholars from 20 countries shared their talents on the stage.

Many of them sang or performed traditional dances.

Students Than Win says the night was about spreading awareness.

“It is important for everyone in the world because the aim and objective of this Fulbright foreign scholarship program is to spread peace and maintain peace,” Win says.

These Fulbright scholars receive scholarships from the U.S. State Department to study in the states.

They’re taking part in a pre-academic conference at the University of Arkansas before they pursue Masters and PhDs at schools across the country.