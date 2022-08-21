SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– A local organization is facing a crisis they have not experienced before, and that is the possibility of several international students being without a home.

The international student exchange program is struggling to find host families for the two-hundred and fifty international students waiting to come to the United States.

Savanna Brown and her husband David Brown said people are missing out on an opportunity of a lifetime.

“We have hosted 9 children now from 8 different countries,” –said, Savanna Brown.

According to Brown they’re nervous some international students might not get to experience their dream as the agency is getting close to their deadline.

“Unfortunately our time date is coming to an exhaustion we have to have applications in by August, 31, 2022 or the students will not get to come,” –said, Savanna Brown.

The Brown family says they treat every student that comes inside of their home as their own.

“Inviting them into your family and looking after them like their your own family,” –said, David Brown

Savanna says it’s not too late to volunteer as you can contact her or another ISE representative in your community to get involved.