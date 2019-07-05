Interstate 49 construction to shift traffic

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA)–Construction work set to replace the I-49 overpass bridge at Exit 85 will require a traffic shift, according to a press release sent out by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews are set to shift northbound I-49 traffic onto the new bridge July 7 starting at 10 p.m. This will allow workers to continue replacing the overpass over U.S. Highway 71B (SE Walton Blvd. & W Walnut St.) in Rogers and Bentonville.

This project (Job BB0903) is part of ARDOT’s Interstate Rehabilitation Program, which began in September 2018 and will conclude in late 2020.