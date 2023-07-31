BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Health is hosting a series of free infant safety and CPR classes this Summer and Fall.

According to the hospital system’s event page, these courses will teach community members about “car seat safety, safe sleep, how to “baby proof” your home, water safety, and infant CPR.”

Attendees will also get a infant-sized CPR mannequin provided by the American Heart Association for practice after the session ends.

The next class will be from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Northwest Health’s Bentonville campus, located at 3000 Medical Center Parkway, on August 9.

Future classes are currently set for the same hours and location on September 6, October 11, November 8, and December 6.

For more information and to register for this free event, please visit the training’s event page here.