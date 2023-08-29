ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is hosting “Light the Night” this October. The event honors and remembers families that have been affected by blood cancers.

The event, which is on October 27 at the Butterfield Stage in Downtown Rogers, is also a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The group says it will use the money from the event to “fund lifesaving research, advocacy, and support for blood cancer patients and their families.”

You can find out more information about the event and participate in its fundraising efforts, through this link to their website’s event page.