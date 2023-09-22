BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Friday, September 29, children and adults will get the chance to bring their favorite foam blaster and participate in an evening of activities that promote the importance of hydration.

The event, the “Back 2 School Blaster Bash” is put on by the nonprofit Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life, which aims to promote the importance of hydration in maintaining a healthy life. Funds raised during the blaster bash will support the nonprofit’s future work.

In addition to blaster battles, the event will feature games, concessions, vendors, and activities. If you’re interested in attending, a full breakdown of what to expect and when is available through the blaster bash’s event page, linked here.