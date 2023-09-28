SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The national nonprofit March of Dimes is holding a culinary-inspired fundraiser in Northwest Arkansas to benefit local maternal and infant healthcare.

The event, called Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood, gathers chefs from across the area to compete and feed guests. It’s being held on November 9, at 5:30 p.m., at the Barn at the Springs in Springdale.

March of Dimes says money raised at this event will stay in the area, and will be used to help combat Arkansas’ high rate of maternal mortality.

For more information about the event, or how you can get involved with March of Dimes, organizers encourage you to head to their local event page, linked here.