ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Susan G. Komen Northwest Arkansas chapter is hosting its More than Pink Walk this year. The annual fundraiser supports the foundation’s efforts to combat breast cancer, and support those who are experiencing the disease.

The 2023 walk will be held on October 7, at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade. At the time of writing, the Susan G. Komen foundation’s website says the event has already raised over $52,000 of its $200,000 goal for this event.

You can find more information about the walk, and a link to register on the event’s website.