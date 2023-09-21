SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the Springdale-based nonprofit the Elizabeth Richardson Center prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the ERC says it’s adapting its mission.

The Elizabeth Richardson Center has long supported people with intellectual disabilities ranging from children to adults by offering activities, education, and work opportunities. However, in assessing where the area’s need is the greatest, the nonprofit says it’s transitioning to focus on programming for teens and adults. The ERC says it’s children’s programs will transition to an organization specializing in early intervention treatment, Kids Unlimited.

According to Kim Aaron, the executive director of the ERC, “the opportunity to transition our children’s programming to Kids Unlimited opened the door for ERC to explore new and innovative ways of serving teens and adults as they progress through their various stages of life, including specific programming for youth graduating from high school and older adults who face the challenges of aging.”

The ERC will announce more details about its upcoming plans to extend its teen and adult programming at its “60th Birthday Celebration” on September 28th.

In the meantime, the nonprofit is auctioning off a guitar signed by Brad Paisley to raise funds for the ERC. You can find a link to bid here. The online auction will last until September 28th.