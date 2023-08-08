BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The nonprofit Open Avenues is bringing back their annual hot air balloon event Soar NWA this August.

Now at the Bentonville fairgrounds, the event on August 18 and August 19 will feature a variety of activities for families over its two-day run, including a balloon glow, a beer garden, a kids zone, live music, circus acts, and a car exhibit.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Open Avenues, a Northwest Arkansas-based nonprofit that works to find employment for individuals with disabilities. Tickets range in price depending on when you purchase, and if you are going for one day or two. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit the event page linked here.