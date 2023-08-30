SPRINGDALE, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — The first annual NWA Book Swap is the perfect opportunity to discover new books and connect with fellow readers in a way that encourages gentle as well as sustainable reading practices.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 9 between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 308 West Emma Avenue, Springdale.

Event Highlights

Bring a Book, Take a Book: Pass along lightly used books to a new home and add some new titles to personal collection. For every book the reader brings, they will be able to take a different one home. Books to be brought that meet the following criteria:

C﻿an be paperback or hardcover

Published within the last ten years

Is in good condition—i.e. books can show some small signs of wear, but no tears on either binding or paper and all pages + not missing dust-jacket.

No picture or board books, though comic books, middle-grade, and young adult novels are acceptable

A﻿re respectful to ALL folks attending and do not contain or promote harmful rhetoric

Diverse Genres Galore: The Book Swap celebrates the beauty of diversity in literature. Whether you’re captivated by thrilling mysteries, enchanted by magical fantasy worlds, or prefer heartwarming tales of romance, the NWA Book Swap will have something for everyone. Explore a wide range of genres and discover hidden gems.

Book Recommendation Station: The readers will have plenty of opportunities to engage with fellow book enthusiasts via recommendation station, share anecdotes, swap reading experiences, and forging new friendships in a warm and welcoming environment that celebrates the joy of reading.

Cozy Reading Space: The NWA Book Swap will have a cozy reading space complete with comfortable seating, soft lighting, and a tranquil ambiance.

Refreshments and Light Bites: The event will have delectable refreshments (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), small plates, and desserts galore available for purchase.

Night Market: The event invites a curated group of book-related vendors on the covered patio of The Apollo Theatre. These vendors will have bookish accessories and other small goodies available for purchase.

NWA Book Fest is a family-friendly community event series that welcomes and makes space for folks from all backgrounds. It features a wide range of genres, from fiction and non-fiction to poetry, children’s books, and more. To learn more about the event, click here.