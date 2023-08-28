BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Rampy MS Research Foundation is hosting a series of racing events from September 1-3 to raise money for research into multiple sclerosis.

The series of races, known collectively as “Trifest for MS,” will include youth races (Sept. 1), an olympic race (Sept. 2), a sprint race (Sept. 2), a super sprint race (Sept. 3), a “trifesta challenge” (Sept. 2-3), and races for para-triathletes (Sept. 1-3).

According to the event series’ website, money raised through registrations for these races will go towards multiple sclerosis research at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Northwestern University, and the University of California-San Francisco.

You can find more information about race times and cost through Trifest for MS’ website, linked here.

The Rampy MS Research Foundation is also preparing for another fundraising event later this year, “The Disco Ball.” The event will be a 70’s disco-themed gala on October 14. Registration for this event is open as well, through this link.