BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville has a new goose dog – Maverick!

According to a Facebook post from the City of Bentonville, Maverick is in training now, but he will be in Bentonville soon and will be used as their best defense to help relocate geese from the airport and other city locations.

The post said they had over 100 name choices submitted, but Maverick was the most popular choice.