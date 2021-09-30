Investigation into River Valley plane crash underway

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An investigation is underway after a plane crash in the River Valley.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration in Franklin County are investigating what led a small plane to crash north of Ozark on Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin County Emergency Management Director Rick Covert says the incident has been ruled an accident and the victim is doing okay in a trauma hospital.

This is the third crash in the area the first was September 12 and the second was September 24.