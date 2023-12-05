LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A longtime member of the Iowa Hawkeyes football staff has been honored with the 2023 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker received the award during ceremonies at the Statehouse Convention Center Tuesday. The award was named after legendary Arkansas Razorbacks coach Frank Broyles, who was known for hiring and developing great assistant coaches during his career in Fayetteville.

The Hawkeyes had one of the toughest defenses in 2023, ranking fifth overall in Division I, allowing just over 274 yards and 13 points per game.

Parker has been an institution at Iowa, first joining the coaching staff in 1999 as the defensive backs coach before moving up to the defensive coordinator position in 2012.

He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, where he was an All-Big Ten DB for the Spartans, before heading to Toledo, where he served as defensive backfield coach for 11 seasons.

Parker led an outstanding group of Broyles Award finalists this year, which included Georgia offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo, Louisiana State OC & tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, Oregon OC Will Stein and Michigan OC & offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, who led the Wolverines on the sidelines as head coach Jim Harbaugh face two separate multiple-game suspensions.

Proceeds from the Broyles Award ceremonies benefit the Broyles Foundation and its efforts to provide resources to caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients.

The Broyles Award is presented by Hot Springs-based Oaklawn. The winners are chosen by a selection committee made up of former coaches, broadcasters and members of the Football Writers Association of America.

To see past winners, learn more about the history of the Broyles Award or see the work done by the foundation, head to BroylesAward.com.