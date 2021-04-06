IRS has $1.3B in unclaimed 2017 tax refunds – but time is running out to request it

News

by: Bobby Stilwell,

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

(WHNT) – If you didn’t file a tax return in 2017, you still might be able to file and get a refund if you act before the deadline.

The IRS said Monday that the agency is sitting on $1.3 billion in refunds due to roughly 1.3 million taxpayers who haven’t filed yet.

The law allows taxpayers a three-year window to file a return for previous years.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2017 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17. We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return.”

IRS officials estimate the midpoint of the returns to be $865 – meaning half the unsent refunds are more than $865 and half are under $865.

For taxpayers mailing their return, it must be postmarked by May 17.

Checks may be withheld if filers didn’t file in 2018 or 2019, and will be applied to any debts owed to the IRS or state tax agency, as well as unpaid child support or federal debt, such as student loans.

Eligible taxpayers may also be able to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit, worth up to $6,318.

Those with income under the following amounts are eligible for the credit:

  • $48,340 ($53,930 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children;
  • $45,007 ($50,597 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children;
  • $39,617 ($45,207 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child, and;
  • $15,010 ($20,600 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children.

Forms for current and previous tax years can be found on the IRS website or by calling (800) TAX-FORM.

Filers missing a W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 should request them from the proper organization (such as their employer, bank, or other payer). If unable to get the copies directly from the organization, they can be requested through the IRS, either online or by filing Form 4506-T.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2017 income tax refunds (per IRS)

State orEstimatedMedianTotal
DistrictNumber ofPotentialPotential
IndividualsRefundRefunds*
Alabama21,700$848$21,542,300
Alaska5,000$960$5,527,400
Arizona32,900$766$30,655,500
Arkansas12,600$811$12,150,900
California132,800$833$129,793,500
Colorado27,000$813$26,020,400
Connecticut13,200$928$13,945,100
Delaware5,200$853$5,254,600
District of Columbia3,600$878$3,765,500
Florida89,600$870$89,767,400
Georgia46,300$791$44,234,300
Hawaii7,600$913$7,827,400
Idaho6,200$727$5,572,300
Illinois49,000$901$50,355,300
Indiana30,800$894$31,291,100
Iowa13,500$922$13,851,800
Kansas13,400$865$13,313,500
Kentucky17,700$875$17,612,600
Louisiana21,700$837$21,659,900
Maine5,300$853$5,158,000
Maryland26,700$872$27,241,700
Massachusetts28,000$978$30,469,100
Michigan43,100$863$43,189,300
Minnesota20,400$808$19,400,200
Mississippi11,800$776$11,087,800
Missouri30,500$831$29,778,200
Montana4,400$808$4,255,500
Nebraska7,200$853$6,982,000
Nevada15,500$845$15,310,600
New Hampshire5,900$968$6,391,000
New Jersey34,200$924$35,778,700
New Mexico9,000$837$8,913,100
New York66,700$956$71,361,600
North Carolina43,500$837$42,307,200
North Dakota3,600$958$3,779,100
Ohio48,700$852$47,892,500
Oklahoma19,800$869$19,890,300
Oregon21,200$765$19,733,900
Pennsylvania50,900$931$52,861,200
Rhode Island3,600$921$3,792,500
South Carolina16,800$768$15,740,900
South Dakota3,600$912$3,665,500
Tennessee27,100$851$26,534,100
Texas133,000$904$138,355,200
Utah11,100$771$10,251,900
Vermont2,600$852$2,505,200
Virginia36,600$827$36,159,900
Washington36,900$928$38,924,900
West Virginia6,400$946$6,769,600
Wisconsin18,900$798$17,759,900
Wyoming3,100$944$3,273,400
Totals1,345,900$865$1,349,654,800

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers