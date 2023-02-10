FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville held a donation drive on Feb. 10 to collect items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey.

Some of the items donated include clothes, cots and tents. One volunteer, Lynn Wood, says he felt it was important to help the people of Turkey during their time of need.

“It means a lot to me to go out and help everybody one of these days,” Wood said. “It might be me that needs the help, so it’s like paying it forward.”

The Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville will be hosting a donation drive on Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m.