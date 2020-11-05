Issue 1 in Arkansas: “The planning starts immediately.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Issue One, known as the “Transportation Sales Tax” passed in Arkansas with over 55% of voters in favor of the measure. Here in Washington County, over 51,000 voters supported the tax.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, this issue is a permanent extension of the 0.5% sales tax that has been in place since 2012 that is dedicated to improving roads across Arkansas.

Andrew Dowdle, a Political Science professor at the University of Arkansas, said one significant reason this issue passed was because of the support it received by high-profile political figures, like Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Just a few weeks ago, Hutchinson and Rutledge visited Rogers to campaign in support of the issue.

Dowdle said their voices in this had a major effect on the issue’s outcome.

“A popular, high-profile individual who briefly explains the benefits of a program, or basically ends up talking about-on the other hand-maybe it’s negative effect, will end up greatly swaying support for or against that issue,” he said.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said because the current sales tax does not expire until summer of 2023, money generated from the permanent sales tax will not come into play until July 2023.

According to the campaign website for the issue, Arkansas cities and counties will lose a combined $90 million annually in dedicated road funding.







“Now, thanks to the voters, we know the money is going to be there and the uncertainty removed, therefore ArDOT will start looking now at those proposed projects and begin to prioritize,” Parker said. “So the planning starts immediately.”

While there are no official plans yet, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has put together a draft of potential improvement projects that would be made between 2024-2033.