SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A contractor said it could take people months to get back in their homes after the devastating EF-3 tornado in Springdale.

It’s been 10 days since the tornado came through Springdale and now people are trying to rebuild their homes. James Phillips, the owner of J&P Construction, expects it to take most people six months to get their roofs fixed and over a year for the overall rebuilding process to be finished in Springdale.

He said the delay can be blamed on getting building materials in, and on top of that, he said the price for the materials has skyrocketed.

Many Springdale tornado survivors, like Stephen McKay, are still processing the storm’s damage done both physically to their homes and mentally.

“That bedroom that’s kind of destroyed is where my four-year-old slept so that kind of set in real deep for me,” said McKay. “The emotional portion probably didn’t hit for two or three days, but if this was tornado alley I would be selling this house.”

Although for some, rebuilding isn’t an option. After paying off his mobile home 15 years ago and having the tornado split it in half, Wesley Cassady is forced to buy another.

Luckily Cassady’s trailer is insured, but after finding out what the insurance company can offer him for the damage to his home, Cassady isn’t sure how he’s going to afford the replacement.

“The prices now are just astronomical to what they used to be and what the insurance will pay out,” said Cassady.

McKay is in a different spot in the process because he started rebuilding the day of the storm.

“I had eight or nine people out here, paying them out of pocket, doing whatever we can to make this place livable for my kids,” said McKay.

McKay said the only reason he’s ahead is because he’s in a family full of contractors, such as Phillips.

“It’s ridiculous because I don’t know how they’re going to be able to rebuild this area quickly,” said Phillips.

Phillips said his phone has been ringing off the hook and once his nephew’s house here is done, he’ll be helping as many people with tornado damage as he can.