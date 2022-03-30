SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The storm on March 30 left a Springdale neighborhood in shambles.

Tornadoes pick and choose where they will cause the most damage — sometimes leaving one house untouched and the next destroyed.

But, that’s not the case for a neighborhood in Springdale near the Country Club.

It was a 4 a.m. wake-up call Springdale residents will never forget including 10-year-old Trevor McCollum who experienced his first tornado.

“It sounded like a train going by. It didn’t sound natural at all,” McCollum said.

Matt Mendenhall, on other hand, has been through this before.

“I heard the unmistakable sound of a tornado,” Mendenhall said. “I’ve been through a couple of those and heard that roar. And so, I jumped up at the bed, ran into the closet, ducked under some heavier material, and just rode it out. It was over pretty quick.”

Like many in Mendenhall’s neighborhood, he woke up to the sound of a tornado ripping through his home.

Only after the storm went through, did the tornado sirens go off. By then, it was too late. When Mendenhall stopped taking cover he was in shock to see his roof was missing.

Shock is the overwhelming emotion for those in the neighborhood trying to pick up the pieces of their homes.

“It was pretty scary,” McCollom said.

Houses were demolished, cars were totaled, trash cans in trees, and many clean-up crews and community help poured into the neighborhood.

But, those living in the destroyed houses are thankful there weren’t any major injuries to their neighbors.

“I don’t know,” Erick Chiang said. “I don’t know how I’m still walking. Because I mean, it went straight above me. So lucky to be alive.”

“I think we’re all just counting our blessings and, you know, this is brick and mortar and two-by-fours, you know, that we can get more of those,” Mendenhall said.

The neighborhood is coming together to figure out what the next steps are.

Many have contacted their insurance and are looking for places with a roof still intact to lay their head.