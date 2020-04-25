“It was not a Confederate flag,” Michigan Senator explains questionable mask

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday afternoon during a senate vote at the capitol it was brought to our attention that one State Senator was wearing a mask that appeared to have the confederate flag on it.

Kiyerra Lake spoke with State Senator Dale Zorn who was wearing the mask and she’s here for you now with his response.

“I told my wife it probably will raise some eyebrows, but it was not a Confederate flag,” Zorn said.

He continued by saying, “Even if it was a Confederate flag, you know, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that’s part of our national history and it’s something we can’t just throw away because it is part of our history. And if we want to make sure that the atrocities that happened during that time doesn’t happen again, we should be teaching it. Our kids should know what that flag stands for.”

In a statement to 6 News, Senator Zorn said he apologizes for the type of mask he had been wearing.

“I’m sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask I wore yesterday on the Senate floor. I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and for that I am sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents. My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode.”