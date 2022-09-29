BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is holding a supply drive and reports that its dry pantry is “dangerously low.”

“If you are willing to donate items to help us restock, we would be grateful,” said a release from the organization. “With the cost of living on the rise, our single moms and dads need your help more than ever.”

The fund lists the following items as needed:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Laundry detergent

Shampoo and conditioner

Body Wash

Toothpaste

Feminine Hygiene Products

Dish soap

Items for the Supply Pantry Drive can be purchased online here. Put your name on the order, but use this office shipping address:

SPSFNWA, 2601 SW D St., Bentonville, AR, 72712

This will allow for tracking of those who send supplies. Items can also be dropped off there during office hours.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays by appointment only.

If you have any questions, you can ask them via email. More information about the organization is available here.