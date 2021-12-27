It’s five o’clock somewhere: Arkansans decide 2:12 p.m. is the appropriate time to start drinking during ‘festive season’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A survey by Detox.net reports that 2:12 p.m. is the precise time that Arkansans consider it “acceptable” to start drinking during the year-end festive season.
Additionally, 20% of respondents in Arkansas admitted to breaking the rules and drinking before lunchtime.
Detox.net, an online resource for finding drug and alcohol addiction detox centers, conducted a survey of over 3,000 Americans.
In Alaska, the average household considers midday, at 12:30 p.m., an acceptable time to start pouring drinks. Those in Hawaii, on the other end of the Fahrenheit scale, prefer to wait until just before the evening hits to start drinking: 4:11 p.m.
This infographic shows acceptable drinking times in each state.
The report also noted that “there are many dangers associated with drinking alcohol first thing in the morning,” including the following:
- It can become a habit. The festive period (from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve), includes meet-ups with friends and colleagues as well as many other opportunities for someone to create a habit of drinking earlier in the day. Whether it’s a mimosa at breakfast, or eggnog mid-morning, it’s easy for alcohol to become a mainstay in the days leading up to the end of the year. It may seem harmless as you may think you’re ‘just getting into the festive spirit,’ but it is still drinking, and you might even be consuming more if you start earlier in the day, as compared to a night out.
- You can get dehydrated easily. Unlike summer, whereby warmer temperatures make you more inclined to drink water to quench thirst and cool down, the festive period is not one typically associated with rehydration. Rather, you are more likely to be offered an array of festive drinks such as mimosas, eggnogs, hot toddies and hot buttered rums, rather than water, still or sparkling. If you are going to keep drinking, make sure to drink water inbetween these holiday cocktails.
- You drink way more than you notice. Drinking earlier in the day, such as kicking things off with a wassail, means you’ll likely be drinking far more than you realize. No matter what time you begin, it is a good idea to set a limit for yourself and stick to it.
- You are more likely to end up in the emergency room. Beyond the direct effects of drinking too early in the day, doing so also increases the risks of ending up in the hospital. It is no surprise that being more intoxicated increases your risks of accidents happening, and no one wants to end up in the ER on Christmas Day.