It’s five o’clock somewhere: Arkansans decide 2:12 p.m. is the appropriate time to start drinking during ‘festive season’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A survey by Detox.net reports that 2:12 p.m. is the precise time that Arkansans consider it “acceptable” to start drinking during the year-end festive season.

Additionally, 20% of respondents in Arkansas admitted to breaking the rules and drinking before lunchtime.

Detox.net, an online resource for finding drug and alcohol addiction detox centers, conducted a survey of over 3,000 Americans.

In Alaska, the average household considers midday, at 12:30 p.m., an acceptable time to start pouring drinks. Those in Hawaii, on the other end of the Fahrenheit scale, prefer to wait until just before the evening hits to start drinking: 4:11 p.m.

This infographic shows acceptable drinking times in each state.

The report also noted that “there are many dangers associated with drinking alcohol first thing in the morning,” including the following: