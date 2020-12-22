It’s not too late to capture holiday memories with Santa

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — There is still time for families to capture memories with Santa. Those visits now come with face coverings and temperature checks.

Santa will be around for the next few days at the Northwest Arkansas mall and there are several safety guidelines to keep everyone safe.

There are markers on the ground to remind people to keep six feet of a distance from other groups. There is hand sanitizer available to visitors and plexiglass at the front stand.

“We are working diligently to bring the Christmas spirit into our shopping experience,” said Jelson Santos, Director of Operations at Namdar Realty Group. “It is our goal to make the Christmas season as “normal” as possible, while adhering to all CDC guidelines and regulations to ensure the health and safety of all our patrons during these uncertain times.”

Over at Bass Pro Shops in Rogers, there’s a clear plexiglass barrier between Santa and the families for contactless visits. The area is disinfected after every sitting.

The safety guidelines are not stopping kids from letting Santa know exactly what they want left under their Christmas tree.

“For the past two years we have come here and like it… I asked Santa for a drone.”

“I would like to get something for my cat… like a cat shirt.”

“I asked Santa for ear pods and an iPad.”

Here is a list of a few places you can visit Santa in NWA. All of these locations are open through Christmas Eve.

Santa visits today through 12/24

Northwest Arkansas mall

Rogers Pinnacle hills

Bass Pro shops

Reservations are recommended at all of these locations.