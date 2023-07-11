LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Prime Day is underway, and Arkansas shoppers looking for deals may find some with some Natural State flair.
Here are some Arkansas-themed items hidden in the Amazon inventory and marked down for Prime Day.
Razorback golf bag with built-in bucket cooler
This well-appointed Razorback-themed bag is marked down 26% to $228.
Arkansas-shaped cutting board
A bamboo cutting board in the shape of Arkansas and includes laser-cut artwork celebrating all that is unique about the Natural State, marked down 25% to $22.49
Arkansas-shaped gold necklace
A 14K gold-dipped necklace in the shape of Arkansas on an adjustable 16 to 18-inch chain, marked down 20% to $14.38.
Wireless bluetooth speaker with Razorback logo
No mistaking who you’re cheering for with this NCAA-licensed Bluetooth speaker, marked down $29% to $28.55.
Razorback flag
Who doesn’t need a Razorback flag to fly on game day? This is a 40-inch flag and NCAA licensed, marked down 34% to $21.69. Buy two if your neighbor is an LSU fan, three if you need a cape.
Razorback-themed dress socks
Because sometimes it comes down to your socks. Woven Razorback socks, with logo and team color stripes, marked down 20% to $17.56 a pair.
Women’s Razorback camo low-top canvas shoes
The canvas camo motif has an embroidered Razorback running on it, which is symbolic when you think about it, marked down 15% to $39.09.
Razorback blanket
No, no, not a blanket for hogs, but a 50 by 60 inch Sherpa throw with a Razorback logo in the corner, marked down 25% to $29.27.
Remember, Prime Day ends July 12, so don’t wait to get these deals.