It’s time to get your car and home winter ready

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter is about a month away and experts say it’s time to winterize your car and home for the season.

Neil Crozier, owner and mechanic at NWA Car Clinic, said freezing temperatures can be damaging to your car.

“It’s also good to prepare your car because if it does freeze it does affect your car,” Crozier said.

Crozier recommends checking your vehicle’s lights, antifreeze and tires.

“Check how long your antifreeze is good for, it should be good for up to minus 31, we don’t really get that cold in this area but its good to be prepared,” Crozier said.

Windshield wipers should also be fully operational.

“Make sure your washers and windshield wipers are working correctly so that you can clear any rain or ice,” Crozier said.

Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy, said you also need to prepare your home’s heating system.

“Make sure that your furnace is operating efficiently and safely,” Corson said. “It’s good to have some technician come in and inspect it and tune it up to make sure that it is running safely and efficiently.”

Corson also said natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter season so he recommends checking your thermostat settings. It’s important to keep the heat in and the cold out.

“Check your doors and your windows, do weather stripping if you’ve got a particularly drafty window, you might want to put the thermal plastic coating over it for the winter months,” Corson said.