You saw the documentary. Now you see the interview.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You might have seen our new mini-doc on Razorbacks signee Moses Moody. It’s called “It’s Time.” Now it’s time you see the interview.

Nick Walters sits down with the Little Rock native under the first hoop he ever shot on. What ensues is a half-hour conversation that goes far beyond basketball.

See our Moses Moody mini-doc, ‘It’s Time,’ here.