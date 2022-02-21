FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Do you find yourself turning to Google when you hear new slang terms like “woke,” “bussin” or “fyp?”

If so, you’re not alone. It can be tough to keep up with Gen Z and the seemingly ever-changing lingo. A new report shows which terms are the most puzzling to Americans and most frequently looked up online.

“ Simp ” is the most searched term nationwide. It means “a man who is overly submissive to women.”

” is the most searched term nationwide. It means “a man who is overly submissive to women.” People are also confused about words like “woke (well-informed of and sensitive to cultural issues),” “bussin (really good, usually describing food),” “fyp (abbreviation of For You Page, a TikTok feature)” and “cap (lying or exaggerating).”

People in North Dakota, Alaska and Hawaii had the highest volume of Google searches for popular slang terms.

Other terms in the top ten for searches were “Sus (suspicious or suspect, popularized by the videogame Among Us),” “GOAT (an acronym for Greatest of All Time),” and “IYKYK (Acronym for If You Know, You Know).”

The full report includes a breakdown of the most searched terms in each state.