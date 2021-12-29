Izard County issues Silver Alert for missing woman

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Izard County Sheriff’s office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for Kristen Smith, 31, who suffers from mental illness.

A social media post by the Sheriff’s office describes her as 5’2″ tall and 110 pounds.

Her last known location was 708 Walnut Lane, Horseshoe Bend, AR, 72512, near a residence, at approximately 10 p.m. on December 28.

She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeved shirt and blue leggings.

If you have any information, please contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 368-4203.