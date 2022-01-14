J.B. Hunt announces plan to integrate autonomous driving technology

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced a long-term, strategic alliance with Waymo Via that will advance efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics, with ultimate plans to complete fully autonomous transport in Texas in the next few years.

The expanded collaboration will include multiple pilots to further analyze the operational capacity of Waymo Via, the company’s autonomous Class 8 trucking unit powered by the Waymo Driver, to address customer needs in realistic scenarios.

According to a press release, Waymo and J.B. Hunt completed their first trial runs last year, moving freight along I-45 in Texas for one of J.B. Hunt’s leading customers. The upcoming pilots will take place in the same lane.

Our pilot last year with Waymo Via really helped us get a hands-on understanding of how autonomous driving technology could be implemented within our operations. This strategic alliance will continue that momentum and further explore the intricate details that would make this a value-driven solution for customers. We believe autonomous driving technology will help us create the most efficient transportation network in North America, and our collaboration with Waymo Via is a pivotal step towards fulfilling that mission. Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt

Beyond the highway, the two will explore solutions that merge two of the most innovative forces in the transportation industry — autonomous driving technology and the digital marketplace.

“Our collaboration with J.B. Hunt in 2021 was incredibly fruitful,” said Charlie Jatt, head of commercialization for trucking at Waymo. “Establishing this strategic alliance marks an exciting moment for our relationship, and more importantly, paves the way for us both to help grow the foundations for successful deployment and to capitalize on the benefits of autonomous driving technology. We’re incredibly grateful for our relationship with J.B. Hunt and their shared vision for the safety and efficiency benefits we can bring to the industry at a critical time.”

Additionally, the collaboration will include operational and market studies to refine the commercial readiness of the driving technology.