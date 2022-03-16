LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and BNSF Railway Company announced in a press release Wednesday morning they are launching a joint effort to substantially improve capacity in the intermodal marketplace.

According to a press release, demand for intermodal services has grown significantly in recent years as companies look to secure capacity while reducing costs and their carbon footprint. The release notes, based on current and projected trends, J.B. Hunt plans to grow its intermodal fleet to 150,000 containers in the next three to five years, a 40% increase from its count at the end of last year. The company has also completed more than 4 million intermodal loads since 2020.

“Over the past few years, intermodal has been disrupted by increased demand and tight capacity, resulting in poor container velocity and long dwell times,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “Together, J.B. Hunt and BNSF will enhance their work to bring back the consistency and reliability customers expect with intermodal services and further embrace intermodal conversion and transloading services. This priority falls directly in line with J.B. Hunt’s mission statement to create the most efficient transportation network in North America.”

BNSF said it will increase capability at multiple intermodal facilities and, to further integrate its join service product with the transporting company, BNSF is providing “several” property locations around key intermodal hubs in Southern California, Chicago, Ill., and other key markets to increase efficiency as terminals.

Additionally, the railway company will bolster its railcar equipment to accommodate the anticipated increase in container capacity, which will support efficiency throughout and strong service performance, the release said.

“More than 30 years ago, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and BNSF predecessor The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company loaded a Hunt trailer onto a railcar to help usher in the modern age of intermodal freight transport,” said Katie Farmer, BNSF president and CEO.

With the new initiative, both companies will leverage technology, including the “J.B. Hunt 360°,” to improve efficiencies in rail transport. According to the release, J.B. Hunt 360’s digital freight matching platform is one of the few in the industry to support intermodal services.

Based on analysis of J.B. Hunt 360 transactions and annual bid activity, the company estimates that an additional 7 to 11 million shipments could be converted to intermodal, supporting long-term growth opportunities while avoiding carbon emissions.

In addition to growing its container count, the release says J.B. Hunt will add supporting chassis based on market need. Over the years, both companies have invested billions of dollars to ensure intermodal’s ability to grow with customers and meet the increasing demand for intermodal services.