LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 23, J.B. Hunt announced that it has been named to the Fortune 500 list for the tenth consecutive year.

The Lowell-based transportation and logistics company ranked 311, moving up four spots from its position in 2021.

“This recognition is a testament to the culture of innovation and excellence we strive for at J.B. Hunt,” said John Roberts, president and chief executive officer at J.B. Hunt. “As we work towards our mission of creating the most efficient transportation network in North America, we will continue to leverage our talented people, industry-leading technology and capacity-driven solutions to serve the needs of our customers and their supply chain.”

The Fortune 500 is an annual list published by Fortune magazine that ranks the 500 largest U.S. companies by total revenue for the respective fiscal year. According to Fortune, companies on this year’s list represent two-thirds of U.S. GDP with $14.2 trillion in revenue.

In February, J.B. Hunt was recognized by Fortune as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.