FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Johnelle Hunt, the cofounder of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, pledged $250,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences today.

Hunt’s donation established the Hunt Family Fund for Excellence, which will support activities of the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus, including funding a feasibility study for a 48-acre development in Rogers near I-49.

The land for the development was acquired by UAMS in 2021.

“I am pleased with the impact that UAMS has had in Northwest Arkansas and am honored to help continue to support its mission here,” said Hunt. “Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, which means it needs a robust health care system to keep up with the demand for quality clinical care that is supported by excellent health care education and research. I believe UAMS’ presence in the area is integral in fulfilling the area’s need for first-class health care.”