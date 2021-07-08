J.B. Hunt commits $5 million to support future expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has announced a commitment of $1 million annually for five years to support future expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest, according to a release from the Springdale hospital and the Lowell-based carrier on Thursday.

The new $5 million commitment brings J.B. Hunt’s overall investment in Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) to $10 million after the company made a $5 million leadership gift in 2016 to support its construction.

“J.B. Hunt is proud to extend our support for Arkansas Children’s as it continues advancing pediatric healthcare in this region,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “The hope that these extremely talented, driven professionals bring to our community is very special, and helping Arkansas Children’s expand its services and capabilities will benefit the diverse needs of the Northwest Arkansas community.”

The donation marks the “final culminating gift” the the Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow, a $250 million campaign designed to “support the promise of unprecedented child health for children in Arkansas,” according to Thursday’s release.

“This new $5 million, five-year gift helps ensure Arkansas Children’s Northwest is right-sized to meet the community’s needs,” said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Northwest Arkansas continues to grow at a rate that outpaces the rest of the state, and Arkansas Children’s Northwest is an integral part of our work to make Arkansas the safest, healthiest place to be a child.”

The Arkansas Children’s Foundation will celebrate the closing of its fundraising campaign on July 14 at 12 p.m.

The virtual celebration can be viewed at archildrens.org/campaign.