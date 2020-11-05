J.B. Hunt earns 11th consecutive Smartway Excellence Award

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announces that its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. received the SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the 11th consecutive year.

J.B. Hunt is grateful to again receive this award from the EPA recognizing our effort to provide a sustainable future for our business and the environment. It reflects the dedication of our people to create the right value for customers while reducing our carbon footprint and bettering the communities we serve. Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief operations officer

J.B. Hunt was one of 58 truck and multimodal carriers to receive the distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s 3,700 participants.

This year’s awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners and key stakeholders in attendance.

J.B. Hunt was also named a 2020 SmartWay High Performer: Multimodal Carrier by the agency for utilizing opportunities that maximize mode efficiency while transporting freight, reducing cost, and environment impact.