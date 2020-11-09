J.B. Hunt hosts traveling memorial to honor fallen Arkansan service members

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is hosting the Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial for the fourth consecutive year outside its corporate headquarters in Lowell through November 15.

The memorial features 3×5-foot American flags and biographies for each of the 150 Arkansas service members who have died while serving since September 11, 2001.

It is open to the public. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and follow other recommendations provided by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Arkansas Run for the Fallen strives to memorialize fallen Arkansas service members and support their families.

The nonprofit organizes an annual run that includes one mile for each Arkansan who has died while serving on active duty since September 11, 2001.

Earlier this year the Arkansas Run for the Fallen was canceled and will be rescheduled in 2021.

Both Arkansas Run for the Fallen and J.B. Hunt participate in Wreaths Across America each year.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide effort to place a wreath on every National Cemetery headstone during the holiday season.