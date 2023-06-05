LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas-based trucking company J.B. Hunt has once again been included in the Fortune 500 list.

This is the eleventh consecutive year for the company to make this list, and this year it came in at the 280 spot.

“Our advancement on the Fortune 500 list and the company’s overall growth represent the progress, hard work and dedication of our employees, from the drivers that make our fleet one of the safest on the road to the teams creating long-term solutions that deliver increased value for our customers,” Shelley Simpson, President of J.B. Hunt, said.

“They are the source of our success, and by taking care of them, we will continue helping customers reduce costs and improve efficiency,” Simpson added.