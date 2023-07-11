J.B. Hunt has several programs that complement its recruiting efforts to draw top talent starting their careers.

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2023 by Newsweek for its overall workplace culture, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Our workplace culture centers on building an inclusive environment where employees feel empowered,” said Brad Hicks, president of Highway Services and executive vice president of People at J.B. Hunt. “It enables us to develop better strategic solutions for our customers, and these continued recognitions from national outlets like Newsweek are a testament to our company’s progress.”

According to the press release, this is the third and largest recognition the company has received from Newsweek. Earlier this year, the outlet named J.B. Hunt among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters.