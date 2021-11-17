J.B. Hunt named top 10 military friendly employer

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt announced November 17 it has been named a top 10 2022 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY for the first time in the company’s history.

According to a news release from J.B. Hunt, this is the 15th consecutive year the company has been included in the ranking.

The release says institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 companies participated in the survey.

“J.B. Hunt takes pride in supporting the hard work and dedication of our military community,” said John Roberts, president and CEO at J.B. Hunt. “We’re committed to the success of veterans, and we see tremendous value in the skills and work ethic they bring to our company.”

According to the release, methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.