J.B. Hunt, NWA Council deliver PPE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 300,000 pieces of PPE were donated to help healthcare workers stay safe during this pandemic.

The President of NWA Council, Nelson Peacock said major providers will receive PPE.

“Right now it will be for the division to make sure that we have enough to handle the surge, they’re caring for the bulk of the COVID-19 patients,” Peacock said.

He said this gift gives medical facilities assurances they will all be safe going forward.

