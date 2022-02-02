LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – J.B. Hunt announced today it has been recognized by Fortune as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the 11th time in company history.

“At J.B. Hunt, we’re continually seeking new opportunities to generate value for our customers and transform our industry,” said John Roberts, President and CEO at J.B. Hunt. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people and their commitment to delivering the best solutions for our customers.”

Companies chosen as World’s Most Admired were determined by executives, directors, and analysts who were asked to rate their own industry based on a set of criteria.

Those earning the distinction were selected from a total of 640 companies, ranking in the top half of its industry survey.

The complete rankings are available on the Fortune website.