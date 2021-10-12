J.B. Hunt recognizes 116 drivers for more than 2 million miles of safe driving

J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver Reginald Miller participates in the Million Mile Walk of Fame at company headquarters in Lowell after achieving two million safe miles driven for the company. | Courtesy: J.B. Hunt

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt recently recognized 116 company drivers for achieving two, three, four, and five million miles driven without a preventable accident, awarding more than $1.6 million in bonuses.

According to a news release from the company, this is the first time the company has seen 5 million miles safely driven.

The drivers were honored over the past two weeks during the company’s annual Million Mile Celebration at the company’s headquarters in Lowell. It was the 20th anniversary of the event.

“Our Million Mile drivers represent the epitome of who we want all of our drivers to be,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “It’s their unwavering commitment to be the very best at what they do that makes this accomplishment so special. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

The Million Mile Celebration was canceled in 2020, so this year’s event recognized drivers who reached 1 million miles from the past two years.

The company’s first driver to ever reach 5 million miles safely driven was Phil Fortin. Fortin surpassed five million safe miles in December 2019.

Drivers will also receive recognition on J.B. Hunt’s Million Mile Wall. The wall lists all company drivers who have driven between 1-5 million safe miles while employed at J.B. Hunt. The wall has almost 4,000 drivers, according to the release.