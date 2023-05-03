LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Trucking company J.B. Hunt recently celebrated 84 drivers who have achieved one million or more safe miles driven in 2022.

The annual Million Mile program started in 1996 and since then has seen more than 4,600 drivers recognized for the achievement.

Each driver’s name is etched into the Million Mile wall at the corporate headquarters.

A press release from the company says that this year’s group includes four drivers who achieved four million miles and one who surpassed five million. They are the second in company history to do so.

“These drivers are the pride of our fleet,” said Nick Hobbs, CEO and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “The amount of hard work, commitment and attention to detail that goes into achieving a million safe miles is such an impressive accomplishment, and these drivers have surpassed that at least twice. Our drivers never cease to amaze me.”

J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver Tony Broussard, the company’s second driver to achieve five million safe miles, participates in the Million Mile Walk of Fame at J.B. Hunt headquarters.

The company says that, on average, it takes a driver seven to 10 years to achieve one million miles.

As part of the celebration, the company awarded the group over $1.2 million in bonuses.

“In total, J.B. Hunt has awarded more than $37 million in safety bonuses through the Million Mile program. Bonus amounts start at $5,000 for achieving one million miles and double for each million after that, up to $50,000,” the release said.

The release adds that these drivers are the heart and soul of the company. “Million Mile drivers are considered the legacy of the company’s safety culture shared by its people.”