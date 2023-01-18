LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt’s fourth-quarter earnings decreased year over year from 2021 while revenue increased.

The country’s largest trucking company released an earnings presentation saying fourth-quarter earnings this year were more than $201 million compared to more than $242 million from 2021’s fourth quarter.

Overall revenue in this year’s fourth quarter jumped to $3.64 billion compared to $3.49 billion in 2021’s fourth quarter.

J.B. Hunt also says it will give out bonuses to its full-time employees.

The company says the bonuses are to reward employees for their “continued drive and commitment to excellence.”

The company says the total bonus amount will be just under $9 million dollars.