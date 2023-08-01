J.B. Hunt has several programs that complement its recruiting efforts to draw top talent starting their careers.

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt is buying 13 zero-emission electric trucks.

According to Talk Business and Politics, the trucks come from Phoenix-based manufacturer Nikola Corporation.

The order includes 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel-cell trucks. The fuel cells create electric power by combining hydrogen with oxygen.

Forbes reports the trucks to be priced at about $300,000, about double the cost of diesel-powered rigs.

Both trucks are eligible for incentives and have lower fuel and maintenance costs. This comes after J.B. Hunt shares hit a 52-week high on July 28.