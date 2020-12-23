J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas announce $2.25 million collaboration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – J.B. Hunt and the University of Arkansas announces a $2.25 million partnership aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion awareness.

The two partners will also look to explore new, sustainable solutions to address challenges in the transportation and logistics industry.

The transportation industry has changed so much in the last decade that fresh, innovative thinking is necessary for developing modern solutions. Through this collaboration, we will help educate and promote the value of an inclusive workplace, one that respects the individual and creates a welcoming environment for all ideas, values, and beliefs. It will also ensure that we remain steadfast in our efforts to reduce carbon emissions, ensure the safety of all employees, and better the communities we serve

John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt

To support the new collaboration, J.B. Hunt will provide an incremental gift of $1.5 million to the University of Arkansas and reallocate $750,000 from the J.B. Hunt Innovation Center of Excellence, an ongoing effort between the two to improve supply chain management efficiency through technology.

