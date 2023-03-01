ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jack in the Box Inc. will open a restaurant for the first time in Arkansas, according to a press release. Rogers has been named the city to have the west coast restaurant.

Along with Rogers, Jack in the Box announced that it will be opening 14 new restaurants across the United States.

“We’re excited to see the brand’s continued expansion into new cities and states across the country, as both of these groups bring tremendous experience to the Jack in the Box franchise system and are the perfect franchisees to open these new markets,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer.

Jack in the Box was founded and is headquartered in San Diego, Cali. It has more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states according to a press release.